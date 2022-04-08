McDowell man facing murder charge following death of 21-year-old woman

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County man is facing a murder charge after shooting a woman in a home on Steward St. in Welch, W.Va.

Chief of Police Timothy Vineyard said when he arrived at the home, Jhamel Scott, 23, was standing outside in the driveway. Vineyard recovered a weapon and was directed into the home by Scott.

“I secured him and I secured the weapon and everything,” said Vineyard. “I found the victim and everything inside the residence ... All I can say it it was bad situation.”

Summer Robinette, 21, was found dead in the home early Friday morning.

Scott is charged with first degree murder.

Officials say Robinette leaves behind a four-year-old son who was also in the home when police arrived.

