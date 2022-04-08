Advertisement

Man charged after setting fire to home, killing woman and baby, police say

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday...
The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDORF, Md. (Gray News) - A man in Maryland was charged with arson and murder after he deliberately set a house on fire, killing a woman and a baby, according to police.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to a home in Waldorf (about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.) on March 31 for a report of an altercation and a fire. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, dead inside the home.

The victims were the daughter and the granddaughter of Fisher’s girlfriend.

During the investigation, officials determined the fire was deliberately set, and the medical examiner ruled the deaths as homicides as a result of the fire.

Fisher, who also lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect and was immediately arrested. He was also charged with assaulting another resident of the house during an altercation that happened just before the fire was set, the sheriff’s office said.

Fisher is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and was denied bond.

