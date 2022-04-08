Lawyer raises concerns over grievance forms being intercepted at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A day after the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team’s (CERT) drug sweep of Southern Regional Jail (SRJ), a local attorney is hearing from inmates that grievance forms are being intercepted at the jail.

Zach Whitten and Tim Lupardus represent inmates who were previously part of a female pod where inmates claimed multiple fights broke out and nothing was done to stop them. Whitten said at least one of the inmates was left with severe injuries from the attack.

Now, the attorneys have visited the jail and are in talks with male inmates in another pod over the same issue.

“Fights are breaking out and no one from the jail is stepping up to help those who are getting attacked,” said Whitten.

Whitten said one of the male inmates has attempted to get grievance forms through the jail and through the mail from his girlfriend. But despite claims of that paper work being sent, Whitten said the forms never reached the inmates.

“It’s a jail. It’s not supposed to be a five star hotel. But there’s also allegations that in some of these pods, the toilets are overflowing, there are feces on the floor near the beds where they’re at. There’s just a lot of issues we need to look at.”

WVVA News is also working to provide additional details regarding the outcome of the drug sweep at the facility on Thursday, but at last check no charges had been filed on any of the inmates.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.