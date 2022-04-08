Advertisement

Chocolate Festival set to make return to Lewisburg

The 14th annual Chocolate Festival.
The 14th annual Chocolate Festival.(The United Way)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is set to return Saturday, April 9, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 merchants have signed up to offer tastings to an expected crowd of 5,000 people.

“I think it’s going to be quite a big event this year,” said Ginger Steele, the owner of Little Black Box. “We were all a little excited because it has been down for the last two years, you just don’t know what kind of comeback your going to have.”

The 2022 festival will mark the 14th time it has been held. The event benefits the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and it a collaboration between the city, organizations and businesses

“We are back and ready for the sweetest day in Lewisburg and the merchants are ready,” said Erica Vaughan, Executive Director of the United Way. “We have over 46,000 tastings of chocolate so come and be part of the day.”

The Chocolate Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to purchase tickets you can do so at the United Way at 809 Jefferson St, in Lewisburg on Saturday morning before the event.

