Blast of winter this weekend

Most of the region will stay dry this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. This afternoon we will see rain showers possibly mixing with snow at times. Temperatures will be colder with most topping off in the 40s. Winds will be gusty at times throughout the day making it feel even colder.

As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s so rain and snow will change over to all snow. At times, snow squalls (heavier snow bands) are possible which can rapidly reduce visibility. Lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s tonight and breezy conditions will continue.

Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it feel like we are in the 20s and 30s all day long. Overnight, we will transition over to all snow once again with lows in the 20s and 30s.

A few lingering snow showers are possible on Sunday morning. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected. Most will see a coating to an inch of snow but some higher amounts are expected in the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties and northern Fayette county, Most of the accumulation will fall on the grassy surfaces although we could have some slick spots on the roadways especially overnight and during any snow squalls that develop.

Most will dry up on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies but temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A big warm-up is on the way for next week when temperatures soar into the 60s and 70s for the majority of the workweek. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

