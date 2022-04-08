Advertisement

Area hospitals see decline in COVID-19 patients

Princeton Community Hospital
Princeton Community Hospital(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE TWO VIRGINIAS (WVVA) - The staff at Clinch Valley Health are getting their first real pause from the pandemic in two years. That’s the word from CEO, Peter Mulkey. This extended break from treating COVID-19 patients will allow hospital employees to regenerate.

“It’s great for all of us. Not only for our staff here at the hospital but our community. Really kind of shows that we’re hopefully going in the right direction and we’re starting to get a little break from COVID,” said Mulkey.

Princeton Community Hospital’s CEO says their COVID patient numbers are leveling off, averaging 10 to 15 daily.

“I would call our current situation stable. But COVID is still out there and is still something that we need to be taking very seriously,” said Karen Bowling.

Both hospital leaders we spoke with say the lack of patients does not mean the pandemic has passed. Both endorse vaccination as the primary weapon to fight COVID, in light of the FDA’s authorization of a second booster for those 50 and older.

“Over time your immunity wanes. So if you’re a young healthy adult it may not be as relevant to you. But if you’re older, and you have a pre-existing health condition, if you’re immunocompromised. You definitely want to go out there and get that fourth booster,” said Bowling.

“Folks need to continue to get vaccinated, if they haven’t been vaccinated. If they have been vaccinated, getting the booster is extremely important,” said Mulkey.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state was responding to complaints of drugs inside Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.
Corrections Emergency Response Team members sweep Southern Regional Jail
Maryze Tatum
UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting
Jaydon Brown with his family
Murder victim’s family speaks out
generic graphic
Police identify body found in Tazewell County
A new report out by the Veterans' Administration is recommending the Biden Administration close...
VA commission recommends closing Beckley VA Medical Center, replacing with new structure for out-patient services

Latest News

Welch Elementary School gets new therapy dog
Welch Elementary School welcomes new Service Dog
Town of Richlands
Richlands town council member announces resignation
Generic crime scene
McDowell man facing murder charge following death of 21-year-old woman
Back, female child is looking at children's books on a bookshelf inside the UAB Pediatric...
Raleigh County Public Library supports youth literacy with rummage sale