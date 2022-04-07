Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to help previously incarcerated individuals register to vote

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday, April 9, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will join with Bechtel Law Office, the Human Rights Commission and WV ReEntry Councils to help previously incarcerated individuals register to vote.

Brian Akers, a coalition member who has personal experience with this issue, says he had no idea he had retained his right to vote following time in jail. He adds that he coordinated this weekend’s event to help raise awarness and increase participation in the democratic process.

“At first I was really, you know, self-centered about it,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Yes! I can get my right to vote back? I’m excited.’ And then it started- it came to, ‘I bet there’s a lot of other people that doesn’t. I’ve found at least a couple dozen that dont know that they can do this.”

Saturday’s event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beckley’s Shoemaker Square. Akers says that, in addition to helping people register to vote, they will be answering questions, connecting individuals with resource coordinators and more.

Unregistered citizens are also able to particiapte ahead of the April 19th cutoff date.

