Rain and snow will wrap up the work week

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tonight will eventually hit the 30s, though we do look to dry out for most of the night. Showers should taper before midnight, and most will just be chilly and breezy with patchy clouds around.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, we look to see rain and snow showers on and off throughout the day, with highs only in the 40s. With the wind blowing, feel-like temps will likely be in the 30s, so bundle up and turn the heat back on!

RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a few more snow showers Friday night, and occasionally, snow squalls or bands will be possible, which could cause limited visibility to motorists at times, especially at higher elevations like Flat Top. Burke’s Garden, and parts of Western Greenbrier and northwest Pocahontas counties.

SNOW SHOWERS ON SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Additional snow and rain showers will stick with us into Saturday. We’ll be even colder too, with high temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday night, lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Snow showers will continue on and off Saturday night-Sunday AM.

SNOW MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow accumulations look very little if any (and mainly limited to grassy surfaces overall). However, occasional snow squalls/bands could overcome a warm roadway, so stay aware! Slick areas can’t be ruled out, especially Friday night-early Sat, and again Sat night-early Sun, when surface temps will be at or below freezing. Stay safe!

PAST AND FUTURE TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out quickly Sunday, with sun during the afternoon, but highs will still be chilly, in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

Next week, however, we look to warm up QUICKLY. By Monday, we’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s again.

