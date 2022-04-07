Advertisement

Rain showers are possible today; a winter-like weekend is on tap

Highs in the 30s and 40s with snow showers at times are expected this weekend
Futurecast showing snow showers moving through the region on Friday night.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain showers will continue to move through the region this morning. Most of us should dry up as we head into the afternoon hours, however, a few showers are possible at times. Some breaks in the clouds may allow the sun to shine through this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

Showers are possible at times throughout the day.
Some more showers with locally heavy downpours possible will move in this evening. A few isolated showers are possible overnight but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip down into the upper 20s and 30s tonight.

Outlook for tonight
Colder air moves in tomorrow as highs will only top off in the 40s for most. Rain will fall at times throughout the day but a washout is not expected. Some snow may mix in at times throughout the day. Rain and snow will fall overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Futurecast showing rain at times with snow possibly mixing in tomorrow.
Rain and snow will continue to fall on Saturday and could be heavy at times. Precipitation will fall on and off throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Some snow squalls may reduce visibility at times on Saturday. Little snow accumulation, if any, is expected due to the warm ground and road temperatures. Some slick spots are possible, especially during any snow squalls that develop and in the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Snow accumulations will likely be lower than shown due to recent warm weather. Most will see a...
We will stay chilly on Sunday with a few leftover snow showers possible in the morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up heading into next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

