Organic bakery reaps sweet rewards at delayed grand opening

Kozy Farm's Sweets
Kozy Farm's Sweets
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kozy Farm’s Sweets on Harper Road is proving that just because it’s “healthy” doesn’t mean it isn’t good.

The farm-to-table bakery opened in 2020 and has been serving customers organic, in-season desserts and food sourced from local farms ever since.

Sarah Taraczkozy, the shop’s owner, says this is what sets her business apart.

“We have a strong community presence here,” she shared. “We are very familiar with everybody that comes in. We all know eachother by name, so it is nice to branch out and try to get more people to come in and just enjoy real food and real ingredients.”

Kozy Farm’s doors have been open for two years but staff says they were forced to hold off on any opening celebrations because of COVID-19. Today, they were able to offically cut the ribbon as a Raleigh County business.

