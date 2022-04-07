One airlifted following wreck on Rt. 460 near Crab Orchard Rd.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - One person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Tazewell County.

The Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of Crab Orchard Road on Rt. 460 a little after noon on Thursday, April 7.

Police tell us that a driver failed to yield the right of way and hit another vehicle. The person sent to the hospital had serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will give updates as they are made available.

