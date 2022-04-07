Hometown Hero: Julie Hurley

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It takes all kinds to build and maintain that community experience individuals like Julie Hurley.

“I was born in Williamson, West Virginia down in Mingo County but moved here when I was seven [I was] basically raised in Bluefield in a neighborhood with a bunch of kids my age. It was just a great experience.”

You will often find her in the background and pulling the strings for various community efforts.

“I do like to fly under the radar. I was a theater major in college and you would think that I would really like the stage and being in the spotlight, but I don’t I prefer the administrative organizational things--the feeling I have having something accomplished or completed.”

Her accomplishments run the gambit including leading sponsor for the Graham High School band, musical director at Westminster Presbyterian, serving up the good eats at the BlueSpoon Cafe and Grant’s Supermarkets.

On top of all that she’s a doting wife to Tazewell County Judge Chip Hurley, mother of two and these days a grandmother too.

“Everyone only has 24 hours in a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. I think most people do what they love. Some people do one thing. Some people do a smorgasbord. I have learned to do the things I love and give it everything my whole heart.”

One of her most recent contributions include being on the committee that took the Granada from dark and abandoned to bright and filled with life.

“I know we can’t go back we can only go forward but we can take parts of the past and revive them in certain ways,” said Hurley.

“It was important for us to have a place for our young people to develop memories.”

Hurley said one of the quotes that guides her life is knowing that it takes a team.

She cites Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of citizens can change the world in fact it’s the only thing that ever has.”

