HIGHLIGHTS: Independence & Mount View baseball, Montcalm softball secure Wednesday wins

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several high school baseball and softball games were in action on Wednesday.

It was a regional championship rematch at Bowen Field, as Bluefield hosted Independence. The Patriots grabbed the early lead and were able to hold on despite a late-inning effort from Bluefield. Independence wins: 8-5.

In Welch, the Mount View baseball team hosted Westside. The Renegades had the early lead and kept it for most of the game. The Golden Knights entered the bottom of the seventh, trailing 12-5. But Mount View pulled off a huge come-from-behind walk off. They put up eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to win: 13-12. Ryan Long hit the walk-off single.

The Mount View softball team also played at home Wednesday, hosting Montcalm for a double-header. The Lady Generals snagged the win in game one: 12-1. Game two was suspended due to weather in the top of the 5th, but Mount View had the slight edge: 13-12.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.