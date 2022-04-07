Advertisement

Corrections Emergency Response Team members sweep Southern Regional Jail


The state was responding to complaints of drugs inside Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.
The state was responding to complaints of drugs inside Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Emergency response teams were in full force at Southern Regional Jail on Thursday.

Multiple sources confirm dozens of members of the state’s Corrections Emergency Response Team, (CERT), did a major sweep of the facility to look for drugs on Thursday. While the outcome of that search has yet to be made available, the state has previously confirmed the W.Va. Dept of Homeland Security is in the midst of an investigation into the conditions at the jail.

Multiple recently released inmates also reported to WVVA News that additional maintenance crews were brought in this week to address some of the water issues first reported on by WVVA News. See report here --- Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

While the state is limited in what it can say due to the ongoing investigation, WVVA News did reach out to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security to find out how many, if any, overdose deaths have occurred at the jail since 2020.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

