Bluefield State College hosts 33rd Annual Resource Fair

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Bluefield State College (BSC) hosted in 33rd Annual Spring Employment, Recruitment & Resource Fair at the BSC campus. The event was a group effort between the Office of Senator Joe Manchin, WorkForce West Virginia and BSC.

On Wednesday, students were able to meet and speak with dozens of local and state businesses. Kashif Alston, a Junior at BSC studying mechanical and electrical engineering, was dressed to impress and says he was hoping to learn valuable information from potential employers.

“As an engineering student especially, it’s especially hard to receive information about what it’s like out there in the career of engineering,” he said. “The professors are going to teach you what they need to teach you in the classroom, of course it’s up the employers to show you what comes after your time in the classroom.”

One of the event’s coordinators Rebekah Hatch says she hopes the event will encourage West Virginia students to stay local, using their talents to better the state.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.