Advertisement

Bluefield State College hosts 33rd Annual Resource Fair

Bluefield State College Resource Fair
Bluefield State College Resource Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Bluefield State College (BSC) hosted in 33rd Annual Spring Employment, Recruitment & Resource Fair at the BSC campus. The event was a group effort between the Office of Senator Joe Manchin, WorkForce West Virginia and BSC.

On Wednesday, students were able to meet and speak with dozens of local and state businesses. Kashif Alston, a Junior at BSC studying mechanical and electrical engineering, was dressed to impress and says he was hoping to learn valuable information from potential employers.

“As an engineering student especially, it’s especially hard to receive information about what it’s like out there in the career of engineering,” he said. “The professors are going to teach you what they need to teach you in the classroom, of course it’s up the employers to show you what comes after your time in the classroom.”

One of the event’s coordinators Rebekah Hatch says she hopes the event will encourage West Virginia students to stay local, using their talents to better the state.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Authorities investigate body found in Tazewell County
Mercer County Public Schools
Police respond to “school yard fight” at Bluefield High School
Maryze Tatum
UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting
generic graphic
Police identify body found in Tazewell County
Food Truck Frenzy & Festival Lineup
Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced

Latest News

Bonnie Allen
Allen named administrator of Mercer County Health Dept.
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Police report uptick in gun violence
Maryze Tatum
UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting
Nichole Brooks
Grand jury to hear case of Bluefield murder suspect