Bluefield company awarded more than $2 million dollars to make coal based building materials

Rethinking Coal
By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The typical use of coal is for energy. But a company has found another use for one of West Virginia’s top exports.

X-MAT Coal Core Composites is manufacturing building materials made of coal. Easter said, Coal has its benefits compared to other construction materials.

The company hopes the finished prototype will bring a new, cost-effective material to the forefront of building materials. But, it will take time.

After the initial plan and research phase, the money awarded from the Department of Energy will allow the company to start building the first ‘house of coal’ in Bluefield, West Virginia.

X-MAT hopes to have its prototype coal building built in Bluefield within the next 2 years.

