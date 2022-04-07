Bluefield company awarded more than $2 million dollars to make coal based building materials

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The typical use of coal is for energy. But a company has found another use for one of West Virginia’s top exports.

“Primarily higher rate facade’s panels and roof tiles. You know? Bricks and blocks.”

X-MAT Coal Core Composites is manufacturing building materials made of coal. Easter said, Coal has its benefits compared to other construction materials.

“There’s scarcity of some of these like wood. Having other materials out there. This will be lighter and stronger than wood and concrete and that kind of thing. Some superior characteristics as well.”

The company hopes the finished prototype will bring a new, cost-effective material to the forefront of building materials. But, it will take time.

“If you look at the volume of products made, the higher the volume the lower the cost. So, we’re starting it at a relatively low volume, so as we scale it the cost will come down. We’ll be a little more at the beginning, but we’ll have better performance so we’ll try to sell a little more at the higher end at this point.”

After the initial plan and research phase, the money awarded from the Department of Energy will allow the company to start building the first ‘house of coal’ in Bluefield, West Virginia.

X-MAT hopes to have its prototype coal building built in Bluefield within the next 2 years.

