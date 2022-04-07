Beckley Auto Mall once again named Volume Dealership of the Year

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Auto Mall on Robert C. Byrd Drive has once again been named the Volume Dealership of the Year, outselling 31 other West Virginia dealerships for the honor.

The dealership’s general manager Rick Lewis says this is the fourth consecutive year they have won the award and adds that he has an idea as to why this is.

“...one of the things we try to do is culture by design. We really make sure our employees, you know, when they get up every morning that they want to come to work here and the same with our customers. We want to have a relationship with our customers just like family and so they’ll continue to come here to Beckley Auto Mall. Its a proven fact that it works and that’s why we are dealer of the year for GMC and Buick four years in a row.”

While the pandemic definitely came with challenges in term of product, Lewis shares that they were lucky to not lose a single employee due to COVID-19.

At the award presentation on Thursay, Beckley Auto Mall announced that more good news is on the way! The delearship was just informed that they will be receiving another award: The 2021 Mark of Excellence.

