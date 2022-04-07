19-year-old involved in shooting on Woodrow Wilson High School student takes plea

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A young man involved in the shooting of a Beckley teen appeared in Raleigh County court today for a plea hearing.

On May, 2, 2021, Woodrow Wilson High School Junior Dwayne Richardson was shot in the chest by an AR15-style rifle. He was flown to Charleston where he later died at the hospital.

Today, 19-year-old Rashad Brown entered a guilty plea to Accessory After the Fact to Voluntary Manslaughter. Police reports state that Brown and another defendent mislead police to help the shooter, Jeriamyah Fortner, who was sentenced in November, to avoid responsibility.

As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to drop Brown’s second charge in the indictment: Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Additionally, the state will stay silent at sentencing where Brown could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Brown’s sentencing is schedule for Monday, May 16 at 2 p.m. infront of Judge Andrew G. Dimlich.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.