UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting

Maryze Tatum
Maryze Tatum(Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The name of the 13-year-old victim in the March 24 shooting on Rt. 460 and Cumberland Road has been confirmed by WVVA.

Maryze Unique Tatum was riding in the back-seat of a family member’s car when the deadly shot was fired.

In an obituary posted by a funeral home in North Carolina, it states that she attended a middle school in High Point, NC.

Her funeral is set for this Sunday, April 10. To read her obituary, you can click here.

Nichole Brooks, 42, and Isis Wallace, 22, are facing first degree murder charges. To learn more about the latest developments in court, click here.

