Ten local athletes make North-South football roster

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ten local football players will have the opportunity to suit up for the South Cardinals, as they face the North Bears in the 2022 North-South Football Classic this summer.

The rosters were unveiled Tuesday. Six southern West Virginia schools will be representing.

Independence: Logan Phalin

Montcalm: Devin Green

Liberty-Raleigh: Logan Dodrill and Chris Mickey

Beckley: Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook

Oak Hill: Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall

Mount View - TJ Bell and Tony Bailey

The game will be played June 11th at South Charleston High School.

