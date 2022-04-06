Ten local athletes make North-South football roster
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ten local football players will have the opportunity to suit up for the South Cardinals, as they face the North Bears in the 2022 North-South Football Classic this summer.
The rosters were unveiled Tuesday. Six southern West Virginia schools will be representing.
Independence: Logan Phalin
Montcalm: Devin Green
Liberty-Raleigh: Logan Dodrill and Chris Mickey
Beckley: Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook
Oak Hill: Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall
Mount View - TJ Bell and Tony Bailey
The game will be played June 11th at South Charleston High School.
