Advertisement

Ten local athletes make North-South football roster

Logan Phalin
Logan Phalin(WVVA News)
By Hannah Howard
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ten local football players will have the opportunity to suit up for the South Cardinals, as they face the North Bears in the 2022 North-South Football Classic this summer.

The rosters were unveiled Tuesday. Six southern West Virginia schools will be representing.

Independence: Logan Phalin

Montcalm: Devin Green

Liberty-Raleigh: Logan Dodrill and Chris Mickey

Beckley: Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook

Oak Hill: Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall

Mount View - TJ Bell and Tony Bailey

The game will be played June 11th at South Charleston High School.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Authorities investigate body found in Tazewell County
Mercer County Public Schools
Police respond to “school yard fight” at Bluefield High School
Food Truck Frenzy & Festival Lineup
Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced
Court Generic
Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer
Laptop over a police lights
Bluefield man pleads guilty to child pornography

Latest News

Cory Hale
Richlands’ Cory Hale signs with Bluefield University
Hale to Bluefield
Dawn Plitzuweit
Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as WVU head women’s basketball coach
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters