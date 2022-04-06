Sun Belt solidifies soccer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Marshall athletics heading to the Sun Belt Conference this summer, the Herd soccer team has a home there as well. The SBC announced Wednesday afternoon the resumption of men’s soccer during a press conference after playing the sport between the years of 1975-1995 and 2014-2020.

There will be 9 teams in the conference now which include Marshall, West Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, James Madison, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

Marshall won the 2020 NCAA Men’s National Championship. WVU, Kentucky and South Carolina will be affiliate members.

Here are the conference schedules for the Herd, Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Marshall

Saturday, September 17 – at Kentucky

Saturday, September 24 – vs. West Virginia

Saturday, October 1 – at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, October 8 – at South Carolina

Saturday, October 15 – vs. Old Dominion

Wednesday, October 19 – at Georgia State

Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia Southern

Tuesday, November 1 – vs. James Madison

West Virginia

Saturday, September 17 – vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, September 24 – at Marshall

Saturday, October 1 – vs. South Carolina

Saturday, October 8 – at Old Dominion

Saturday, October 15 – vs. Kentucky

Wednesday, October 19 – at James Madison

Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia State

Friday, October 28 – at Georgia Southern

Kentucky

Saturday, Sept 17 – vs. Marshall

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at Georgia State

Saturday, October 1 – at James Madison

Saturday, October 8 – vs. Georgia Southern

Saturday, October 15 – at West Virginia

Wednesday, October 19 – vs. Coastal Carolina

Friday, October 28 – vs. Old Dominion

Tuesday, November 1 – at South Carolina

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.