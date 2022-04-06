Sun Belt solidifies soccer
MU, WVU & UK to play on the pitch next fall in SBC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Marshall athletics heading to the Sun Belt Conference this summer, the Herd soccer team has a home there as well. The SBC announced Wednesday afternoon the resumption of men’s soccer during a press conference after playing the sport between the years of 1975-1995 and 2014-2020.
There will be 9 teams in the conference now which include Marshall, West Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, James Madison, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Marshall won the 2020 NCAA Men’s National Championship. WVU, Kentucky and South Carolina will be affiliate members.
Here are the conference schedules for the Herd, Mountaineers and Wildcats.
Marshall
Saturday, September 17 – at Kentucky
Saturday, September 24 – vs. West Virginia
Saturday, October 1 – at Coastal Carolina
Saturday, October 8 – at South Carolina
Saturday, October 15 – vs. Old Dominion
Wednesday, October 19 – at Georgia State
Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia Southern
Tuesday, November 1 – vs. James Madison
West Virginia
Saturday, September 17 – vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, September 24 – at Marshall
Saturday, October 1 – vs. South Carolina
Saturday, October 8 – at Old Dominion
Saturday, October 15 – vs. Kentucky
Wednesday, October 19 – at James Madison
Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia State
Friday, October 28 – at Georgia Southern
Kentucky
Saturday, Sept 17 – vs. Marshall
Saturday, Sept. 24 – at Georgia State
Saturday, October 1 – at James Madison
Saturday, October 8 – vs. Georgia Southern
Saturday, October 15 – at West Virginia
Wednesday, October 19 – vs. Coastal Carolina
Friday, October 28 – vs. Old Dominion
Tuesday, November 1 – at South Carolina
