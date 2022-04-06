Severe storms possible after sundown; cooler, some lingering showers into Thursday

INCOMING COLD FRONT (WVVA WEATHER)

An incoming cold front will interact with the warm air we have in place this evening. We will see cloud cover rapidly build back in after sunset. By 9PM, showers and thunderstorms will be pushing in, and will last on and off into the night.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially between the hours of 9PM and midnight tonight. Low temps will remain on the milder side, hovering in the 50s and 60s for a while, eventually hitting the 40s as the wind changes direction into early Thursday (from SW TO NW).

SEVERE OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

The main threats with any severe storms overnight will be gusty winds and torrential rain. Large hail and even a weak, brief isolated tornado or two will also be possible. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY (WVVA WEATHER)

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, get to the LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING (MOBILE HOMES DO NOT COUNT). Place as many walls between you & the outside as possible- stick to interior rooms like basements, bathrooms, and closets.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday won’t bring the threat of severe weather, but we can expect to stay breezy and a bit unsettled. We’ll see some occasional lingering showers here & there through the day. High temps Thursday will be in the 50s for most. Thursday night will bring passing clouds and colder temps in the 30s.

RAIN/SNOW SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have a wintry end to the work-week, with strong NW winds and high temps in the 40s Friday. We’ll likely see scattered cold rain showers, occasionally mixing with snow, especially Friday evening as temps drop to around freezing (upper 20s-low 30s).

MODEL SNOW- BLUEFIELD (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday, highs will be in the upper 30s-low 40s, and rain/snow will continue on and off. Straight snow showers look likely Saturday night-early Sunday. Accumulations are looking very light (if any, and mainly on the grass) thanks to warm ground temps. However, some slick areas will still be possible, especially if we get any snow bands/squalls.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

We warm up quickly again next week...stay tuned!

