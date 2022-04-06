Police report uptick in gun violence

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police are attributing an uptick in gun violence to a pair of factors: Drug and gang activity and the warmer weather.

Detective Lieutenant Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department says they’re dedicating more officers to patrol areas of their city as a deterrent.

“People are getting out of those houses that they’ve been cooped up all winter in. They’re starting to interact with people they weren’t normally interacting with and not necessarily in a good way. It’s normal for this time of the year but it seems like here lately it seems like an uptick in people trying to use a gun to solve their situation,” said Adams.

Detective Sergeant Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the department recently responded to a shooting that involved over 30 rounds being fired at a residence in the Oakvale area. He says the sheriff’s office is not fully staffed but says the department is patrolling the areas with the deputies they do have.

“We’re in the process of hiring two more deputies. But again until we can get them trained and get the numbers on the street to be more proactive, that takes time. The sheriff and the chief and the county commission have been working diligently to insure that we can hire and retain deputies,” said Sommers.

Bluefield’s City Manager, Cecil Mason says the city is currently in the bidding process to deploy 80 to 130 cameras in high crime and high traffic areas. He says cameras are more tools to help police fight crime.

“I think once word gets out it’ll be another preventative measure but it will also, you know not everybody comes forward to the police so this will be another piece to that puzzle to help identify what happened, when it happened,” said Marson.

Marson says the process is just beginning for camera installation in Bluefield, but he expects them to begin deployment by the end of summer.

