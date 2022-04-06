Advertisement

Police identify body found in Tazewell County

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Police Department have identified the body that was found in Tazewell County on Tuesday.

George David Whitt, 71, of Tazewell County was found in a creek across from the Tazewell Carilion Community Hospital.

Police say that Whitt was at the hospital to receive mental help, but left before being seen by a doctor.

It was also stated that no foul play has been suspected.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Authorities investigate body found in Tazewell County
Mercer County Public Schools
Police respond to “school yard fight” at Bluefield High School
Food Truck Frenzy & Festival Lineup
Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced
Court Generic
Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer
Laptop over a police lights
Bluefield man pleads guilty to child pornography

Latest News

Those interested in getting a little relief on their Spring shopping are encouraged to head to...
Family Marketplace Consignment Sale returns to Beckley
UPPER BIG BRANCH EDUCATIONAL EXHIBIT TO GO IN EXHIBITION COAL MINE
Lawmaker advances Upper Big Branch exhibit at Exhibition Coal Mine
Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Friends of Charity teamed up to announce the events for...
Friends of Charity Auto Fair announces events
Cory Hale
Richlands’ Cory Hale signs with Bluefield University