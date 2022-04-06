Police identify body found in Tazewell County
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Police Department have identified the body that was found in Tazewell County on Tuesday.
George David Whitt, 71, of Tazewell County was found in a creek across from the Tazewell Carilion Community Hospital.
Police say that Whitt was at the hospital to receive mental help, but left before being seen by a doctor.
It was also stated that no foul play has been suspected.
