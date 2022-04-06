Police identify body found in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Police Department have identified the body that was found in Tazewell County on Tuesday.

George David Whitt, 71, of Tazewell County was found in a creek across from the Tazewell Carilion Community Hospital.

Police say that Whitt was at the hospital to receive mental help, but left before being seen by a doctor.

It was also stated that no foul play has been suspected.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.