Murder case going to Grand Jury

Nichole Brooks
Nichole Brooks(Dover Police Department-Delaware)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nichole Brooks was in court early Wednesday, April 6, for a preliminary hearing for her involvement in the death of a 13-year-old.

In the evidence presented, Brooks was identified as the driver of the vehicle and the alleged shooter who fired the lethal shot that killed the 13-year-old victim. During the hearing, the victim was referred to by her initials, M.T.

Isis Wallace was a passenger in the vehicle, but is said to have fired the shots on Memorial Avenue before the deadly shooting at Cumberland Rd. and Rt. 460 on March 24th.

A judge decided that there was enough substantial evidence to move the case against the 43-year-old forward.

Wallace is expected to be in court next week.

