Lawmaker advances Upper Big Branch exhibit at Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A day after people across Southern W.Va. remembered one of the deadliest mining disasters in U.S. history, a local lawmaker is working to ensure the lessons learned from that day are never forgotten.

Del. Mick Bates, (R) Raleigh County, is working to channel an endowment through the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) toward an educational exhibit at the Exhibition Coal Mine in Beckley, which was recently named one of the top ten history museums in the U.S. by USA Today.

While remembering lives lost is paramount, he said it is also important for visitors to learn about safety advancements made after the explosion. One of those includes the rescue chambers that became an industry standard after the explosion.

“By doing that, we can link this memorial marker (in Uptown) to the memorial in Whitesville and people will be able to hear the story about what happened on that terrible day and the days that followed. We’re pleased to be able to do that and see the project through,” said Del. Bates.

Del. Bates hopes to have a conceptual plan for what the exhibit will look like in the near future.

