Friends of Charity Auto Fair announces events
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Friends of Charity teamed up to announce the events for this year’s auto fair.
The events will include carnival rides, petting zoos, a burnout competition, and a live concert from country music artist Rodney Atkins.
A spokesperson for the event says it’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
For more information on the Friends of Charity Auto Fair, you can visit their website at www.wv.autofair.com
