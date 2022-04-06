Friends of Charity Auto Fair announces events

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Friends of Charity teamed up to announce the events for this year’s auto fair.

The events will include carnival rides, petting zoos, a burnout competition, and a live concert from country music artist Rodney Atkins.

A spokesperson for the event says it’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

“In 2020 covid put a damper on things so we weren’t able to have the friends of the charity. So last year was our first effort after COVID-19. We did really well we raised almost $81,000.”

For more information on the Friends of Charity Auto Fair, you can visit their website at www.wv.autofair.com

