Advertisement

Family Marketplace Consignment Sale returns to Beckley


Those interested in getting a little relief on their Spring shopping are encouraged to head to...
Those interested in getting a little relief on their Spring shopping are encouraged to head to Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley this Saturday and Sunday for the Family Marketplace Consignment Sale.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re having a tough time with inflation right now, you’re not alone. Those interested in getting a little relief on Spring shopping for their family are encouraged to head to Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley this Saturday and Sunday. That’s where the Family Marketplace Consignment Sale will be happening from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The sale will offer discounted prices on everything from gently-used baby gear to Spring clothes for children of all ages.

On Saturday, all prices will be marked half off from the discounted rates during Friday’s sale.

“It’s our biggest sale yet. And I know a lot of families are noticing the increasing prices of toys and clothes. we have 130 local families who have brought in their best stuff this year,” explained organizer Amanda Arnold.

Arnold said shoppers may reserve a shopping time ahead of time by heading to the organization’s Facebook page ‘Family Marketplace Consignment Sale.’

While shoppers may be asked to pay a small fee to reserve a spot, Arnold said that money will be credited back at the checkout.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Authorities investigate body found in Tazewell County
Mercer County Public Schools
Police respond to “school yard fight” at Bluefield High School
Food Truck Frenzy & Festival Lineup
Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced
Court Generic
Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer
Laptop over a police lights
Bluefield man pleads guilty to child pornography

Latest News

generic graphic
Police identify body found in Tazewell County
UPPER BIG BRANCH EDUCATIONAL EXHIBIT TO GO IN EXHIBITION COAL MINE
Lawmaker advances Upper Big Branch exhibit at Exhibition Coal Mine
Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Friends of Charity teamed up to announce the events for...
Friends of Charity Auto Fair announces events
Cory Hale
Richlands’ Cory Hale signs with Bluefield University