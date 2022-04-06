Family Marketplace Consignment Sale returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’re having a tough time with inflation right now, you’re not alone. Those interested in getting a little relief on Spring shopping for their family are encouraged to head to Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley this Saturday and Sunday. That’s where the Family Marketplace Consignment Sale will be happening from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The sale will offer discounted prices on everything from gently-used baby gear to Spring clothes for children of all ages.

On Saturday, all prices will be marked half off from the discounted rates during Friday’s sale.

“It’s our biggest sale yet. And I know a lot of families are noticing the increasing prices of toys and clothes. we have 130 local families who have brought in their best stuff this year,” explained organizer Amanda Arnold.

Arnold said shoppers may reserve a shopping time ahead of time by heading to the organization’s Facebook page ‘Family Marketplace Consignment Sale.’

While shoppers may be asked to pay a small fee to reserve a spot, Arnold said that money will be credited back at the checkout.

