A dry and mild day today; rain and storms move in after sundown

Some storms could turn strong to severe this evening
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We are waking up to mainly cloudy skies this morning, but clouds will begin to push out of the area this afternoon as a low-pressure system moves away. Mild temperatures are expected with highs in the 70s for most. We will have breezy conditions as well ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight.

That front will bring rain and even some thunderstorms after sundown. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpours, and we can’t even rule out a brief isolated tornado. Showers will continue at times after midnight as temperatures dip down into the 40s tonight.

Some leftover showers are possible at times on Thursday but most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s for most after that cold front passes by the area.

Much colder conditions are in store for the end of the week as highs top off in the 40s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest which will ride up the mountains and squeeze out some rain and even some snow showers. Since we have been so warm, accumulations should be light if you see any at all. The better chance for measurable snowfall is in the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Temperatures look to warm back up fast heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

