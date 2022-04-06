Allen named permanent administrator of Mercer County Health Department

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -After more than thirty years in the healthcare field working as a Registered Nurse, floor nurse and more, Bonnie Allen has been named administrator of the Mercer County Health Department. Allen has worked at the department for the last two years and stepped in as interim administrator late last year.

While Allen hasn’t been in the position long, she already knows that she plans to make the community her top priority.

“I’m really excited for the position because you know the county- the people of the county are important to us,” she shared.

Allen says the department plans to be more proactive in reaching locals and creating a physical presence in Mercer County.

“We want to get out in the community more... let them see that we are still here,” she said. “We really want people to know that the clinic-we can see anyone. I think the biggest thing is being out there in the community and increasing the number of people that come to the clinic because we offer some great services. We have some great staff and we’d really like to see the community take advantage of that.”

According to Allen, the department handles sports physicals, women’s health, vaccinations, family planning, cancer screenings, acute care and more. She adds that patients do not have to meet income requirements and do not have to have an appointment.

On Saturday, April 23, the Mercer County Health Department will host a Health Fair to offer blood pressure and glucose level checks, as well as share information on their other services. The event will be held in Oakvale from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, call 304-324-8367.

