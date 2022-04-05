Advertisement

Youth art gallery embraces Appalachian ecology, wildlife

Grades K-12 draw flowers native to West Virginia.
Grades K-12 draw flowers native to West Virginia.(New River George Parks and Rec)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Creations from some of West Virginia’s youngest artists are on display at Tamarack.

The gallery, which is comprised of submissions from the ‘Youth Arts in the Park’ competition, sheds light on the parks and natural diversity of the Appalachian region. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties could contribute artwork for selection.

The works fall under two categories: hand-made wildflower art and digital pieces focused on wildlife.

Mandy Lash, the gallery director, said there was a focus on merging art with ecology to get children interested in their outdoor surroundings.

“For us to really combine these two things really shows the importance of them,” said Lash. “For these young artists getting to experience the business side of art, then maybe this might light a fire in them to then maybe grow up to become professional artists.”

New River Gorge National Park and several West Virginia state parks partnered with Tamarack to host the Spring Nature Fling, which includes guided hikes, talks and art programs about the outdoors.

The 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest for Youth Arts in the Parks Winners.

Award Winner K-2Award Winner 3-5Award Winner 6-8Award Winner 9-12Best In Show Overall
Grayson Herron, 2nd Grade Divide, Fayette Co.Kelsey Ferguson, 4th Grade, Glade Creek Elementary Nicholas Co.Jasmine Haddadin, 8th Grade, St. Francis de Sale, Raleigh Co.Carlee Simonds, 12th, Oak Hill High School, Fayette Co.Candice Farley, 10th grade, Liberty High, Raleigh Co.
“Unexpected Find”“Red Trillium”“Pretty in Purple”“Ghostly Beauties of West Virginia”“Pink Lady Slipper”
Wildflower: Wild GingerWildflower: Red TrilliumWildflower: Long-spurred violet, Violet familyWildflower: Indian PipeWildflowers: Pink Lady Slippers, and Carolina Sliver Bells
Medium: WatercolorMedium: Pastels, Colored Pencils, Acrylic PaintMedium: acrylic paintMedium: Charcoal and AcrylicMedium: Construction paper pencils

