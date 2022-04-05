Youth art gallery embraces Appalachian ecology, wildlife

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Creations from some of West Virginia’s youngest artists are on display at Tamarack.

The gallery, which is comprised of submissions from the ‘Youth Arts in the Park’ competition, sheds light on the parks and natural diversity of the Appalachian region. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties could contribute artwork for selection.

The works fall under two categories: hand-made wildflower art and digital pieces focused on wildlife.

Mandy Lash, the gallery director, said there was a focus on merging art with ecology to get children interested in their outdoor surroundings.

“For us to really combine these two things really shows the importance of them,” said Lash. “For these young artists getting to experience the business side of art, then maybe this might light a fire in them to then maybe grow up to become professional artists.”

New River Gorge National Park and several West Virginia state parks partnered with Tamarack to host the Spring Nature Fling, which includes guided hikes, talks and art programs about the outdoors.

The 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest for Youth Arts in the Parks Winners.

Award Winner K-2 Award Winner 3-5 Award Winner 6-8 Award Winner 9-12 Best In Show Overall Grayson Herron, 2nd Grade Divide, Fayette Co. Kelsey Ferguson, 4th Grade, Glade Creek Elementary Nicholas Co. Jasmine Haddadin, 8th Grade, St. Francis de Sale, Raleigh Co. Carlee Simonds, 12th, Oak Hill High School, Fayette Co. Candice Farley, 10th grade, Liberty High, Raleigh Co. “Unexpected Find” “Red Trillium” “Pretty in Purple” “Ghostly Beauties of West Virginia” “Pink Lady Slipper” Wildflower: Wild Ginger Wildflower: Red Trillium Wildflower: Long-spurred violet, Violet family Wildflower: Indian Pipe Wildflowers: Pink Lady Slippers, and Carolina Sliver Bells Medium: Watercolor Medium: Pastels, Colored Pencils, Acrylic Paint Medium: acrylic paint Medium: Charcoal and Acrylic Medium: Construction paper pencils

