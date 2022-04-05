Advertisement

Two arrests made in connection to larcenies at homes affected by flooding

By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Arrests have been made in connection with the larcenies that have been occurring at homes affected by the flooding in the Guesses Fork area last summer.

The two suspects have been identified from Kentucky. One of the suspects has been arrested by West Virginia officials.

Brandon Estep, 40, of McCarr, KY, was arrested in West Virginia. Estep, faces felony charges, including grand larceny. Authorities connect him to thefts at homes in Guesses Fork damaged by last summer’s floods.

Christopher Harrison, 28, of McCarr, KY, is still on the run and, according to authorities, is considered armed and dangerous.

In a separate case, Nathan Jewel, 27, of Hurley, is charged with felony breaking and entering. He is accused of entering homes in Hurley affected by flooding.

