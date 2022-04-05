Recovery Point West Virginia looks to relocate

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local organization is on the move.

Recovery Point West Virginia- currently located on Preston Street- is looking to relocate to the old Salvation Army building on Highland Avenue. Today, the facility recieved approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee.

Reggie Jones, Executive Director of Recovery Point West Virginia, says the facility houses 60 beds and offers long-term recovery to those with alchohol addiction. Jones says they are forced to move locations to keep up their current census and evenutally expand.

While the new location will be near a residential area, Jone’s says their presence should not cause concern.

“We’re a great neighbor... we have a very structured program,” he stated. “Our program is staffed 24 hours a day. We teach accountability- a high level of accountability, not only to your fellow residents but to your community as well. We make great partners.”

Recovery Point is finalizing the building’s purchase and looks to close soon. Between the financing and renovations, Jones says this is a $540,000 investment.

