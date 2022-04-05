Advertisement

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning, but more showers and t-storms move in Wednesday night

Some storms could be strong to severe Wednesday evening
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As low pressure moves across our area this evening, we’ll continue to see rain (heavy at times) on and off throughout the night. It will be breezy at times as well, but with SW wind flow, we will stay mild, with temps hovering in the 50s through Wed AM for most.

Wednesday will bring early morning clouds and a few showers, but the majority of the day looks dry. By the late afternoon/early evening, we can expect some breaks of sun, and warmer-than-average high temps in the 70s. A cold front will then interact with what is left of some daytime heat Wednesday night, bringing a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms after sunset.

With this front coming in late, our severe risk is low overall, BUT NOT ZERO.

A few isolated storms could produce damaging wind gusts (over 58 MPH), torrential rain, large hail, and even rotation/a brief, weak tornado. Showers and storms will continue for a while into Thursday morning, but rain should taper after sunrise.

We look mainly dry, but a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Colder air will continue to spill into the area Friday, so highs to wrap up the work week will only be in the 40s for most. Low temps will dip to around or below freezing through the weekend. Both cold rain and snow showers look to keep us company Friday-Sunday morning.

We warm up quickly again next week...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

