Rain expected tonight; strong thunderstorms possible tomorrow

Some scattered showers are falling across the region right now but they should fizzle out around sunrise. Most of the day should be dry with mainly cloudy skies, however, some rain will move in late this afternoon as a low-pressure system approaches our region. Temperatures will be mild once again today with highs in the 60s and even the low 70s for some in the lower elevations. Winds could be gusty at times out of the south bringing in some more mild air.

Mainly cloudy skies will lead to some rain moving in this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue tonight and could be heavy at times, especially before midnight. Some locally heavy downpours could lead to some ponding on roadways. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50s for most. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph but could gust over 30 mph at times.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of the day will be dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and very mild temperatures. Highs will top off in the 70s and even some low 80s are possible in the lower elevations. A cold front will move through tomorrow evening bringing some rain and thunderstorms to the region. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. As of now, storms look to move through after sunset which will help limit their strength.

Our region is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and storms move in tomorrow evening as a cold front passes through. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few leftover showers are possible on Thursday, otherwise, we will dry up with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the 50s but a bigger cooldown is on the way for the end of the week. Highs will only top off in the 30s and 40s on Friday and Saturday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Winds will pick up as well making it feel even colder.

Rain and snow showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

That cold snap looks to be brief as temperatures warm back up heading into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

