Police respond to “school yard fight” at Bluefield High School

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Tuesday morning, an altercation occurred at Bluefield High School between three students.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow stated that, “Two juveniles jumped on another one, the one that got jumped pulled out a knife and cut one of the others that jumped him.”

Chief Dillow also said that the juvenile who was cut is going to require stitches and that the altercation has been characterized as a “school yard fight.”

The incident is going to be turned over to the Mercer County juvenile court system

The Mercer County Board of Education also released a statement regarding the incident.

“An altercation occurred at Bluefield High School this morning. Appropriate law enforcement was contacted and immediately arrived at the school to assist and conduct an investigation. As a result of federal and state law, the school system is prohibited from discussing student disciplinary matters further. However, administration is deeply concerned with these patterns of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviors occurring this school year. Administration will continue to work towards finding ways to ensure that teaching and learning are not distracted, and both occur in a safe learning environment for all.”

