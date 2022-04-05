Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as WVU head women’s basketball coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Dawn Plitzuweit era has begun at West Virginia University.

Plitzuweit was introduced as the sixth head coach of the WVU women’s basketball program Tuesday morning, opening up a new chapter for the Mountaineer program.

“West Virginia women’s basketball is a national brand and it’s a brand of basketball that has a great legacy and history behind it,” Plitzuweit said in her introductory speech. “To have an opportunity to be here and be the next head women’s basketball coach is something that is a dream.”

Coach P, as she’s known, outlined what it’s going to look like within the program under herself and her staff, mentioning they’ll be playing “positionless basketball,” something she championed at South Dakota.

“From a recruiting standpoint, it’s something that a lot of players want to be able to play in that type of a style and that type of a system,” Plitzuweit said. “I think it’s a strength of our staff to develop players and to continue to help them grow their games and stretch their games.”

Plitzuweit’s speech and the introduction ended in similar fashion - with Country Roads.

“Let’s do this. Let’s build this together,” Plitzueweit said. “Hail West Virginia and let’s go Mountaineers!”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.