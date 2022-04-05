Advertisement

Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced

Everclear will headline the festival & many other musical acts are scheduled to perform as well.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County.

Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to exclusively announce the lineup and discuss some of the food vendors who will be gracing the grounds.

Wilson says this years lineup is a throwback to the 1990s and 2000s but it will still have something for the whole family.

Everclear is headlining alongside Fastball and the Nixons; also playing festival is Toothless Ruth, Messer and Anything But Human.

Vendors will include truck staples in the area such as The Shark Shack, Tacos de Marcos, Twisted Sisterz as well as some newcomers such as Mad Concessions.

Breweries like the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will take part again this year too.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. The festival of food and music kicks off on June 25, 22 at 12 PM until 11 PM

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street.
One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
James L. Craig Jr.
Fayette County man faces charges after allegedly trying to set girlfriend on fire
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time

Latest News

Grades K-12 draw flowers native to West Virginia.
Youth art gallery embraces Appalachian ecology, wildlife
Laptop over a police lights
Bluefield man pleads guilty to child pornography
Court Generic
Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer
Congrats Annie
WVVA’s Annie Moore wins WVBA award for acupuncture investigation