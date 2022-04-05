Chuck Mathena Center’s Food Truck Frenzy & Festival lineup announced

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County.

Candace Wilson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to exclusively announce the lineup and discuss some of the food vendors who will be gracing the grounds.

Wilson says this years lineup is a throwback to the 1990s and 2000s but it will still have something for the whole family.

Everclear is headlining alongside Fastball and the Nixons; also playing festival is Toothless Ruth, Messer and Anything But Human.

Vendors will include truck staples in the area such as The Shark Shack, Tacos de Marcos, Twisted Sisterz as well as some newcomers such as Mad Concessions.

Breweries like the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will take part again this year too.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. The festival of food and music kicks off on June 25, 22 at 12 PM until 11 PM

