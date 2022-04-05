Bluefield State College invites local employers to participate in their 33rd annual Spring Employment, Recruitment & Resource Fair
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State College is asking local employers to participate in their 33rd annual Spring Employment, Recruitment & Resource Fair.
The job fair is a partnership between Workforce West Virginia, Bluefield State College, and Senator Joe Manchin.
The fair will take place on Wednesday, April 6th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and you can attend virtually or in person.
For more information, you can go to workforcewv.com or call 1-800-252-JOBS
If your interested in registering your business for the event, please click here.
