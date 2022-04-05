Authorities investigate body found in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A body was found in Tazewell County Tuesday.

This is a developing story, sources have told us that a body was discovered across the street from the Tazewell Carilion Hospital inside the town of Tazewell’s Municipal limits.

WVVA is working to gather more information about this developing story, and will keep you updated on the information as it is released.

