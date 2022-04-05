12 years later: Raleigh County honors Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster victims
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, loved ones and county officials honored the 29 lives lost on April 5, 2010, in the Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion. For some, it was the worst day in their lives.
This ceremony continues the promise to never forget as people come together to join in prayer and honor those who were lost. A plaque with miners’ gear at the base, stands as a constant reminder to remember those who never emerged from that mine in Montcoal.
Coal miner safety is a theme that stands as a faceless participant here. Following the UBB disaster, the federal justice department determined the explosion to be ‘entirely preventable’. Blaming the deadly explosion on unlawful policies and practices.
Family members continue to carry a message for coal companies. Be diligent in safe coal mine practices, so no one else endures a coal mine tragedy like they live with.
The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. plans on opening up an exhibit dedicated to the UBB disaster.
