WVVA’s Annie Moore wins WVBA award for acupuncture investigation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA’s longtime bureau reporter, Annie Moore, received top honors over the weekend at the 2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Awards: Excellence in Broadcasting.

Moore won in the category for Best Breaking News Coverage for her Beckley V.A. Acupuncture Investigation.

Last month she also received second place for “Best MMJ” for her reporter on “Sugar Grove.”

Moore has been covering the Two Virginias for more than a decade with nine years (and counting) at WVVA.

The Georgetown graduate began her career as a producer in Bluefield, WV before taking on the bureau reporting role based in Beckley, WV.

Read more on Annie’s life and career here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.