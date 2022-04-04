Advertisement

West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers set to start

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Opening arguments are set in a lawsuit in West Virginia accusing several drugmakers of misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

The bench trial starts Monday in Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit against Janssen, Teva, Allergan and their family of companies.

The defendants are accused of engaging in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers. That led to opioids becoming a common treatment for chronic pain and fueled substance abuse in West Virginia.

The state has the nation’s highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

The lawsuit alleges violations of the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The trial in Charleston is expected to take up to two months.

