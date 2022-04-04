Showers/storms move in Tuesday, severe storms possible by midweek

EVENIN G PLANNER (EVENING PLANNER)

We’ll continue to see increasing clouds tonight as a warm front continues to make its way through the area. Temps will stay milder overnight, in the 40s and 50s for most. Most will stay dry but a few spotty showers will be possible, especially north of the I-64 corridor overnight-early Tuesday AM.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

For much of the day Tuesday, we look quiet- just cloudy and breezy with mild high temps in the 60s. By 4-5 PM in the afternoon though, an area of low pressure will bring widespread rain (with a few t-storms possibly mixed in). Rain will continue on and off Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Lows Tuesday night will be mild, in the upper 40s/low 50s. Severe weather does not look likely Tuesday evening.

SEVERE WX OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We will at least partially clear out and warm up Wednesday, but we will grow unsettled again as a cold front pushes toward the area by Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be WARM, hitting the 70s, even low 80s for some (mainly west of I-77 at lower elevations). By Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms will re-develop and last on and off into Thursday morning.

COLD FRONT COMES IN WED (WVVA WEATHER)

With so much warm air out ahead of the front, there is the chance we could see a few strong to severe storms in the mix Wednesday evening, especially across our southwestern counties. Isolated severe storms with gusty winds, heavy downpours, hail, and even rotation/weak, brief tornadoes will be possible. STAY WEATHER AWARE! '

SEVERE OUTLOOK WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see some lingering clouds and a few showers Thursday morning, but the severe threat should end and we will cool down and dry out a bit by Thursday afternoon.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

Behind the front, colder air will spill into our area to wrap up the workweek. Rain and snow showers look possible Friday and Saturday...with highs only in the 30s and 40s as we begin the weekend...

Stay tuned!

