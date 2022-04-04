Advertisement

Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County man has been sentenced for retaliating against a federal officer.

Jeffrey Reed, 62, of Flat Top, was convicted by a federal jury after a two-day trial in August 2021.

Reed was found guilty of filing a fraudulent lien of nearly five-million dollars against an IRS revenue officer and the owner of the hotel he worked for in Oak Hill.

The Lien was filed in Mercer County in retaliation for a single wage garnishment Reed faced of $598.

Reed must now serve five years for the retaliation offense and concurrently serve three years for the attempted interference offense.

That sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street.
One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
James L. Craig Jr.
Fayette County man faces charges after allegedly trying to set girlfriend on fire
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time

Latest News

Laptop over a police lights
Bluefield man pleads guilty to child pornography
Congrats Annie
WVVA’s Annie Moore wins WVBA award for acupuncture investigation
A Beckley museum is recognized by USA Today for being one of the top ten history museums in the...
USA Today names Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine top ten best history museums in country
The 42nd annual ‘Tough Man Contest’ kicked off April 2nd at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention...
42nd annual ‘Tough Man Contest’ comes to Beckley