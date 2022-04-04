Mercer County man sentenced for retaliating against federal officer

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County man has been sentenced for retaliating against a federal officer.

Jeffrey Reed, 62, of Flat Top, was convicted by a federal jury after a two-day trial in August 2021.

Reed was found guilty of filing a fraudulent lien of nearly five-million dollars against an IRS revenue officer and the owner of the hotel he worked for in Oak Hill.

The Lien was filed in Mercer County in retaliation for a single wage garnishment Reed faced of $598.

Reed must now serve five years for the retaliation offense and concurrently serve three years for the attempted interference offense.

That sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

