Increasing clouds today will lead to an unsettled week

It’s a chilly morning, but we will warm up into the 60s for many across the region this afternoon. These warmer temperatures are all thanks to winds coming out of the south at 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of a warm front approaching the area. Some scattered showers are possible tonight as the front moves through.

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay dry during the morning hours tomorrow, however, rain moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours as a low-pressure system approaches our area. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the 60s and even the 70s for some.

Futurecast shows rain moving in late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for most of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar into the 70s and these warm conditions mixed with a good amount of instability and a cold front moving through will lead to the development of thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some storms may turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be seasonable on Thursday with highs in the 60s and we have the chance of some leftover showers, especially during the morning hours. A bigger cooldown is on the way for Friday and into Saturday when highs will only top off in the 40s and rain and even some snow showers are possible. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the very latest on WVVA.

