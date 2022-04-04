Advertisement

Fayette County man faces charges after allegedly trying to set girlfriend on fire

James L. Craig Jr.
James L. Craig Jr.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the morning hours of April 3, 2022 deputies were dispatched to a possible mental hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, deputies were informed by the caller that his son was having a mental breakdown and may have injured his girlfriend. Deputies were unable to locate a female victim at that time and the male suspect was being uncooperative.

Deputies on scene were then notified by officers with the Montgomery Police Department that the female victim had just entered into the Montgomery General Hospital with severe lacerations to her head and was covered in blood. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, struck her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and attempted to set her on fire. She was able to escape through a window. When deputies attempted to place the suspect under arrest, he resisted and a short struggle ensued.

James L. Craig Jr., 36 of Cannelton, was charged with the felony offense of Unlawful Wounding, and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Obstructing. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing
Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street.
One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training

Latest News

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street.
One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA
Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary, Princeton, W.Va.
Princeton medical marijuana facility set to open this spring
2022 HopeWords Writers' Conference
HopeWords Writers’ Conference brings international writers to Bluefield
Bluefield Lions Club cooks up pancakes
Bluefield Lions Club Pancake Jamboree returns