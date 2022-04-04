Fayette County man faces charges after allegedly trying to set girlfriend on fire

FAYETTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the morning hours of April 3, 2022 deputies were dispatched to a possible mental hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, deputies were informed by the caller that his son was having a mental breakdown and may have injured his girlfriend. Deputies were unable to locate a female victim at that time and the male suspect was being uncooperative.

Deputies on scene were then notified by officers with the Montgomery Police Department that the female victim had just entered into the Montgomery General Hospital with severe lacerations to her head and was covered in blood. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had hit her, choked her until she lost consciousness, struck her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and attempted to set her on fire. She was able to escape through a window. When deputies attempted to place the suspect under arrest, he resisted and a short struggle ensued.

James L. Craig Jr., 36 of Cannelton, was charged with the felony offense of Unlawful Wounding, and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Obstructing. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

