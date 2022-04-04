Advertisement

42nd annual ‘Tough Man Contest’ comes to Beckley

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 42nd annual ‘Tough Man Contest’ kicked off April 2 at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. Fighters were ready to take to the ring and spar off, but that didn’t stop some of them from being nervous and excited.

“Excited right now, nerves will probably set in closer to the fight.”, said Kayla Christian.

Noah McGraw said he was pretty excited and the nervousness had already worn off because he had already competed in the ‘Tough Man’ in previous years at the convention center.

“I’m nervous and excited at the same time, with these kinds of thing it’s like you people at home can watch us fight but it’s completely different from how you would if you were in the ring”, said Lawrence Smith.

One of the main elements of the ‘Tough Man’ is you must be an armature fighter, which strictly means no pros allowed.

Most of these fighters have never fought before and it was something they have always wanted to do.

“This is my first time competing, I’ve always wanted to do it but I don’t know why”, said Smith.

Some were merely talked into fighting from a friend . “Well he’s fought before and he finally talked me into it” said Christian.

Many fighters didn’t take home a win and it wasn’t for a lack of effort, but for a select few, they came home victorious.

“I’m gonna go out, I got a big boy I gotta fight tonight. I’m gonna go out and get me a 14 point buck. You know, I am hunting tonight. I got to go get me something for the all, alright”, said Thomas Banks.

If you would like to know the names of the winners or the runner-up’s please visit the ‘Tough Man’ website. WV Toughman Contest

