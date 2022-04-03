West Virginia and Virginia compete on “American Song Contest”

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - You may be a fan of NBC’s newest show “American Song Contest” that airs on WVVA.

American Song Contest is based on a European show called “Eurovision Song Contest”.

Eurovision would put different countries together but the American version will force the singer song writers from different states and territories together.

The competition kicked off two weeks ago. Last week, Almira Zaky from Virginia performed.

“Honestly I felt amazing, it’s such a dream come true to perform on such a big stage, surrounded by such passionate, talented women and it being in my own vision with my own original song, it’s everything I could have imagined”, said Zaky.

Alexis Cunningham is West Virginia’s Contestant, she has yet to perform but the songwriter is eager to get on stage and show her hometown what she is made of.

She wants her time on the show to remind people back in the mountain state to follow their dreams.

“Keep working on yourself, keep believing in yourself, stay positive, and if you have a goal in mind just push yourself towards that and you can do it! Just continue to work on what you want and stay positive”, said Cunningham.

Voting is still underway for Almira Zaky and be sure to catch Alexis Cunningham in the next couple of weeks on NBC.

You can vote here Cast Your Vote - American Song Contest (nbc.com) or you can vote on NBC’s TikTok or on the NBC App.

Be sure to catch the show Monday nights at 8 p.m.

