Advertisement

Princeton medical marijuana facility set to open this spring

Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary, Princeton, W.Va.
Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary, Princeton, W.Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following a 3-2 vote by Mercer County’s Board of Health, Princeton’s Greenlight Medical Marijuana Dispensary is now set to open this spring.

The company’s director of retail operations says he and his team are ready to hit the ground running.

“It should be pretty smooth,” said Casey Effting. “We’re kind of prepared for anything, so if we, you know, if things go in our favor and the timeline is short now, we’re ready to do a full court press.”

Moving forward, he adds it’s now in the hands of the state before the dispensary can open for business.

“We contact the State and let them know ‘hey, everything on the checklist is done, we think we’re ready to pass your your initial inspections,’” said Effting. “And at that point they’ll set up a time to do a commencement walk where the state will come in and just confirm that everything in our operations plan and everything that was on our application is accurate and good.”

Greenlight has another dispensary planned for Bluefield, W.Va. as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time

Latest News

2022 HopeWords Writers' Conference
HopeWords Writers’ Conference brings international writers to Bluefield
Bluefield Lions Club cooks up pancakes
Bluefield Lions Club Pancake Jamboree returns
The Pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people in the last two years, but the cloud...
Couple refuses to let pandemic affect their love life
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time