Princeton medical marijuana facility set to open this spring

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following a 3-2 vote by Mercer County’s Board of Health, Princeton’s Greenlight Medical Marijuana Dispensary is now set to open this spring.

The company’s director of retail operations says he and his team are ready to hit the ground running.

“It should be pretty smooth,” said Casey Effting. “We’re kind of prepared for anything, so if we, you know, if things go in our favor and the timeline is short now, we’re ready to do a full court press.”

Moving forward, he adds it’s now in the hands of the state before the dispensary can open for business.

“We contact the State and let them know ‘hey, everything on the checklist is done, we think we’re ready to pass your your initial inspections,’” said Effting. “And at that point they’ll set up a time to do a commencement walk where the state will come in and just confirm that everything in our operations plan and everything that was on our application is accurate and good.”

Greenlight has another dispensary planned for Bluefield, W.Va. as well.

